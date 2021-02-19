Dublin Airport sees lowest passenger numbers in 27 years

Dublin Airport’s passenger numbers declined by 78% to under 7.4m last year due to the impact of global health restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

Figures show that more than half of all those who travelled through the airport in 2020 did so in January and February, as the number of passengers increased by 4.1m passengers during these months.

However, between March and the end of December, passenger numbers fell by 89% to 3.3m. As a result, Dublin Airport lost a total of 25.5m passengers last year. It was the lowest figures the airport has seen in 27 years.

In line with Government guidelines, Dublin Airport stayed open as an essential service throughout 2020.

The airport saw the importation of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment, facilitating the arrival of 6.2m tonnes of equipment on 357 separate cargo flights, operated by 16 airlines.

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport have fallen further since the end of last year, with January passenger numbers down by 90%. Daily passenger traffic is currently down by up to 98% compared to the same period in 2020.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said: “Aviation was one of the sectors of the Irish economy that was hardest hit by Covid-19, and this is reflected in the passenger numbers for last year.

“It was a hugely challenging year for Dublin Airport and for the entire Irish aviation sector, as the reduction in air travel and the introduction of travel restrictions in most markets had a very significant impact on passenger numbers during the year.”

In 2019, Dublin Airport had flights to more than 190 destinations in 42 countries operated by almost 50 airlines compared to just 22 destinations in 11 countries operated by seven airlines in April 2020.

Aviation plays a vital role in Ireland’s economy, and it will be a key sector in helping that economy to recover in the wake of the pandemic.

"It has been a year like no other for the airport, for our airline customers, our commercial partners and our employees, and for the entire aviation and tourism sectors," Mr Harrison added.

Europe’s airports lost a total of 1.72bn passengers in 2020 compared to the previous year, as passenger traffic fell by just over 70%, according to data from airports group ACI EUROPE.

According to ICAO, the UN agency for civil aviation, global air traffic fell by 60% last year, bringing air travel totals back to levels last seen in 2003.