Statutory sick pay and enhanced supports 'needed to help cancer patients return to work'

More than two in five people diagnosed with cancer are of working age highlighting the need for better employer and government supports to enable them to return to work, the Irish Cancer Society has said.

Launching the findings of a new study examining the challenges facing cancer patients returning to work, the national charity said statutory sick pay and enhanced supports are needed.

The research carried out by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that close to half of 377 cancer survivors said their illness had a negative impact on their career.

It found that females, younger workers, the self-employed, and those working in the public sector were more likely to report a negative impact, while financial need was the most common reason for returning to work.

Patient advocate Anne Marie Davy from Galway, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017, said that while she had “tremendous” support from her employer she was not entitled to sick pay and did not qualify for illness benefit, which brought added pressures.

“Effectively my income just ceased, which was a big deal at the time,” the mother-of-four said.

“It was a concern and it was an added burden onto what was already a stressful time,” she added.

She returned to work in 2018 on a phased basis and to a different role and the flexibility shown by her employer had helped: “You need a bit of understanding and flexibility and to learn to work together.”

Ireland is one of only three EU countries without laws on sick pay, which remains at the discretion of employers.

The society's director of advocacy, Rachel Morrogh, said the issue was affecting two out of five people diagnosed with cancer, who were of working age.

“With cancer cases set to double by 2045 and with more people living longer and retiring later, we can’t afford to bury our heads in the sand when it comes to supporting patients and survivors in the workplace,” Ms Murrogh said.

“People in low paid or precarious jobs are less likely to have a sick pay scheme with their employer. This leaves financially vulnerable people in an even more perilous situation if they are diagnosed with cancer,” she added.

The Government, the charity said, must legislate for a statutory sick pay scheme this year and also provide enhanced supports, such as paid leave for medical appointments, for those wishing to return to the workplace after a chronic illness.