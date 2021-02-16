Half of cancer patients feel diagnosis negatively impacts their career — ESRI study 

Almost half of cancer patients returning to work feel their diagnosis has a negative impact on their career, a new study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

The study, funded by the Irish Cancer Society, found that while 68% felt supported by their employer and manager in returning to work, 46% felt their cancer diagnosis negatively impacted on their career prospects.

Negative impacts

The research surveyed 377 people with a cancer diagnosis between 2010 and 2020 and also found that women, younger workers, the self-employed, and those working in the public sector were more likely to report a negative impact.

One third of those surveyed reported negative experiences, such as a reduction in salary or bonus (11%) on their return or being overlooked for promotion (7%).

Factors that helped people to return to work included a phased return (44%), help and support from colleagues (43%), help and support from employer/manager (41%), and time off for medical appointments (40%).

Cancer survivor Anne Marie Davy from Galway, who returned to work in 2018, said there is a stigma associated with cancer.

“I wanted to get on with things and get back to normal, which was important to me, but there is a stigma.

It frustrates me when people make presumptions about what I can and can’t do, and I find that someone in my position ends up often having to fight their own battles.

Director of advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, Rachel Morrogh, said it is concerning that 38% of those surveyed cited financial need as the main reason for returning to work.

“We know from previous research the crippling financial impact a diagnosis can have on people and their families," she said.

The Irish Cancer Society wants all patients to feel supported after a diagnosis, and their quality of life, finances and career prospects should not be affected by their illness.

The charity has called on the Government to put in place adequate financial supports to allow those diagnosed with cancer to return to employment “only when they are ready”.