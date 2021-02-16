Stormont minister denies stand-off with GAA over Casement Park funding

A Stormont minister has denied she is in a stand-off with the GAA over the soaring costs of redeveloping Casement Park.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she is awaiting completion of the full business case for the project before intensifying negotiations with the GAA on how the bills will be paid.

Years of delay and dispute over the major infrastructure project in west Belfast have seen the estimated cost soar from an initial £77 million to £112 million, and Stormont officials have conceded the final bill will be larger still.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey (Rebecca Black/PA)

While Stormont is funding most of the project, the GAA originally committed to contributing £15 million of the initial £77 million estimate.

Ms Hargey has made clear that the association will have to increase that commitment to reflect the increased construction costs.

An agreement has not yet been reached on the issue, and talks are continuing at a time when the GAA is dealing with the impact of millions of pounds of lost revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During Assembly question time on Tuesday, Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers put it to the minister that a “stand-off” has developed over the funding model.

“Will those funding difficulties in any way put this project in danger?” he asked.

Ms Hargey insisted there is no dispute over funds.

“I don’t see a stand-off in terms of at the moment,” she said.

“There has been good discussions and engagements with the GAA in terms of the development.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon recommended the project for planning approval last October.

Ms Hargey said she expects final planning approval to be issued within “weeks”, and at that point discussions around costings will be ramped up.

“We’re awaiting the outcome of the planning, we need the green (planning) certificate in order to progress with the full business case being finalised,” Ms Hargey told the Assembly.

“In terms of that then obviously there has to be a discussion and negotiations around the cost.”

Casement Park currently lies derelict (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said her department has already been on record stating that GAA needs to increase its contribution.

“All that will be finalised in the full business case once the planning certificate has been given and then those negotiations will step up at a greater pace over the coming months, once we have that certificate in place which I’m hopeful to be in the coming weeks,” she said.

The GAA’s efforts to develop the old Casement Park stadium have been mired in controversy, with initial planning approval for a 38,000-capacity venue quashed by the High Court in 2014 following a challenge by nearby residents.

The revised redevelopment plan envisages a 34,000-plus venue.