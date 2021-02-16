Have you got the right stuff to become Ireland's next astronaut?

Ireland's next astronaut could be selected through the European Space Agency’s (ESA) recruitment programme for upcoming missions.

For the first time in over a decade, ESA is looking for astronauts to join its group of space explorers.

Men and women from all European countries have been encouraged to apply.

In a statement, Director-General of ESA, Jan Wörner said Europe was now seeking to take up a greater role in space-exploration, and wanted to “go farther than ever before.”

The recruitment process will begin on March 31.

Irish Engineer and Space Activity Communicator Dr Niamh Shaw is one of those hoping to launch a successful application.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Dr Shaw, who has two engineering degrees and a PhD in Science said she had always wanted to journey into space.

She said that if she was lucky enough to be chosen, one of her priorities would be to share her experience with as many people as possible, and particularly with women.

"My plan of attack of getting to space is to see the earth in its entirety," she said.

Asked about 'the right stuff' that makes a successful astronaut, Dr Shaw said that "excellent good health, psychological stability, tenacity, and an aptitude for science and engineering" were prerequisites.

More than that, Dr Shaw said an appreciation of the fact that astronauts were "custodians" for hundreds of people involved in space journeys was a key factor.

"An astronauts have an incredible patience and an ability to work at a level which most people would be unable to cope with - they are very unique individuals," she said.

The ESA programme

After completing intensive training, the new astronauts will take their first flights into space when they are deployed to the International Space Station (ISS).

Successful applicants are likely to form part of the crew on the next missions to the moon in the late towards the end of this decade and in the early 2030s.

While experience in the space sector is not essential, candidates will be required to have an MA (or higher) and a minimum of three years’ experience in medicine, engineering, mathematics, natural sciences or computer sciences.

Fluency in English is also an essential requirement.

ESA is also issuing a special call for candidates with physical disabilities to apply to its astronaut reserve.

The pilot project aims to open the astronaut career path to people who, until now, have been excluded from space flight.

Mayo woman Dr Norah Patten, who is set to become the first-ever Irish person to go into space, is also associated with the ESA, having participated in the Agency-supported Alpbach Summer School in 2008.

Ms Patten's journey to space began more than 15 years ago.

She took part in Project PoSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere) in Florida and is currently training for her space voyage.