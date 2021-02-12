ASTI and Department of Education hold 'constructive' talks on Leaving Cert

"Constructive" talks between the Minister for Education and her officials with the country's largest second-level teachers union have concluded this Friday following a breakdown over plans for the Leaving Cert yesterday.
The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) withdrew from discussions on the Leaving Cert 2021 on Thursday night, pending a guarantee that talks will focus on planning for examinations.
Today, the ASTI said it had "constructive engagement" with Norma Foley.
Both the ASTI and the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) attended separate talks with the Minister today at the Department of Education.
"More work is being done with a view to finding a resolution to the impasse," the ASTI said in a statement, adding that it would not be commenting further at this time.