PAC to probe temporary school accommodation following €56m spend over two years

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) is calling on the Department of Education to carry out a comprehensive review by the end of this year of temporary accommodation in schools after it spent €56m on such facilities in two years.

In a report published today, it has emerged that the longest arrangement for temporary school accommodation dates back as far as March 2000, just under 21 years ago.

Expenditure on temporary school accommodation in 2018 amounted to €26.2m, increasing to €29.5min 2019.

Deputy Brian Stanley, Chairman of PAC, said the Committee questioned whether temporary accommodation arrangements for schools are providing value-for-money, particularly when there are agreements that date back up to 20 years.

The Committee examined the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2018 and 2019 accounts for the Department in October 2020 and identified six issues.

In order to address these concerns, the Committee has recommended the Department of Education undertakes a review of all temporary accommodation agreements for schools that have been in operation for more than five years to identify and prioritise areas to commence construction of school premises.

PAC has requested that the review process be completed by the end of 2021 and that the Committee is provided with a copy of the findings.

PAC also raised concerns about Department of Education expenditure on posting payslips to staff after discovering €10.2m had been spent over six years posting payslips to some 130,000 staff members on a fortnightly basis.

The Department informed the Committee that it currently operates four separate payroll systems and that an interim upgrade of the payroll system is due to take place before the end of 2021.

Mr Stanley said: “The Committee is of the opinion that the Department could use the €1.7m it is spending every year more effectively than by posting payslips. While the development and implementation of an electronic payroll system would require up-front capital expenditure, this would represent value-for-money for the State in the long-term.

“We recommend that the Department begins to develop an electronic payroll system as a matter of urgency, provide a detailed timeline for the development of this system by the third quarter of this year and give the Committee annual updates on its progress.”

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money.