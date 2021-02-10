Change in PUP tax payments criticised

Plans to make employees who have received pandemic unemployment payments (PUP) settle their income tax liabilities throughout 2021 if they return to work in the coming weeks and months has been criticised by a legal aid body.

It has emerged that anyone who goes back to work in 2021 after receiving the PUP will have to pay income tax on it in real time, unlike the potential four-year stretch for settling up that people were allowed for income tax liabilities on the payment up to the end of 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of employees throughout the country were surprised last month to receive their preliminary end-of-year statement showing they have a tax liability after receiving either the PUP or the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

In order the soften the blow, Revenue allowed a four-year window to pay the unexpected tax bill to the end of 2020. However, PUPs in 2021 are now taxable in real-time, it confirmed.

The Free Legal Aid Centres (Flac) said the manner in which PUP claims will be taxed in 2021 may "exacerbate stress and hardship" on those already facing the 2020 bill.

Legal officer Christopher Bowes said the legislation in place when the PUP was introduced did not give rise to the taxation of the payment.

He said: "Contrary to statements made by Government ministers, the taxation of the PUP with effect from March 2020 only came about as a result of amendments to the tax code contained in section 3 of the Finance Act 2020, which was enacted on December 19.

"As a result, PUP claims during 2020 were not taxed in real time and tax bills in respect of that period were only assessed against claimants after the enactment of the Finance Act 2020. FLAC has frequently criticised the unfairness of this measure and has raised doubts as to the constitutionality of the retrospective provisions."

However, consultancy firm Taxback.com said although it seemed harsh on the face of it, spreading out the tax over the year in real time rather than a big bill at the end of the year could be beneficial.

Taxback's Marian Ryan said: "It means that they will not face a big tax bill next January. Rather, the tax that is owed, which would have to be paid anyway, will now be spread out over the course of the year."

"This update just means that the tax due for 2021 PUP claimants will not be pushed down the road in the form of reduced tax credits in future tax years. If Revenue were to treat the 2021 payments in the same manner as they did with the 2020 payments, it would mean taxpayers would face ever-increasing reductions in future tax credits."

The impact of this should not be too dramatic on recipients, she said.

"Assuming each recipient has their full 2021 tax credits of €3,300 available to them, this would equate to €63 per week. If they receive the full PUP payment of €350, and are taxable at 20%, the PAYE due will be €70 less their €63 tax credits. This would be €7 for every week the payment was received."