NUI Galway under fire for €295 exam repeat fee

NUI Galway has once again come under fire for its €295 exam repeat fee.

Students who need to repeat an exam have to pay a flat fee of €295, and repeating one exam costs the same as repeating six.

NUI Galway Students' Union has criticised the fee, saying that the majority of the repeat exams will take place off-campus and students will be using their own laptops.

Disruption

Other higher education institutions have scrapped their exam repeat fees in light of the disruption Covid-19 has caused to students' learning.

UCC, Maynooth, DCU, GMIT, Athlone IT, and Trinity are not charging students to repeat exams this summer.

UL students who feel they underperformed because of Covid-related reasons, including illness, internet connectivity, and access to study spaces, can apply for a Covid I-Grade and repeat at no cost and with no academic penalty.

According to its website, UCD will charge students to resit exams. However, students will pay €180 per exam, as opposed to a flat fee.

Pádraic Toomey, NUI Galway Students' Union president, said that the college told the students' union that exam repeat fees will be waived for students who are on the special rate of the Susi grant, but this is only a small minority of students.

"It doesn't take into account the pandemic, and that is affecting everyone," he said.

Students should be given every chance to succeed. This is not a normal year.

In response, NUI Galway said: "The exam repeat fee remains in place. It is only for students who do not qualify for a fee waiver. Students who are in the most need of financial support are supported through the university’s financial aid fund, and access to this fund has been widened in the past year to reflect the financial strains under the current pandemic."