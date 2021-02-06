Two men hospitalised after double shooting in Derry

The seriousness of their injuries is not known. 
Both men were hospitalised with their injuries. File picture.

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 21:10
Ciarán Sunderland

Two men have been shot this evening in the Creggan area of Derry City. 

Both men have been hospitalised after an incident SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described as "utterly depressing". 

The time of the shooting and the seriousness of their injuries is not known. 

Mr Eastwood condemned the shooting this evening in a post on social media. 

"Utterly depressing that we've had a double shooting in Derry tonight. Our hospital has enough to deal with at this time. 

"We don't want the law of the jungle in our city. Get off our backs," he said. 

Sinn Féin MLA, Karen Mullan said there is no place for guns on the streets of Derry. 

“The shooting of two people in Creggan tonight is wrong and I condemn it.

“There is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets.

“This is the fourth shooting since Christmas. We are in the middle of a pandemic, our health service is already stretched to the limit. 

"This is the last thing people of this city want to see," she said. 

The Sinn Féin representative has asked people with further information to report it to the PSNI. 

