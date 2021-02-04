We are not taking AstraZeneca vaccine 'out of the mix for over 70s', says expert

While recent evidence shows the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more beneficial to those over 70, infectious disease expert Prof Karina Butler says they will not be ruling out the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on this age category
Prof Karina Butler: “If there were going to be significant delays we would say the best vaccine you could get is the vaccine that is available to you.”  Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 13:37
Caitlín Griffin

Despite Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirming those over the age of 70 will not be given the "game-changer" AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, infectious disease expert Prof Karina Butler says the vaccine will not be taken “out of the mix.” 

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said while there may be slight differences between the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, the country is in a “very good position” as we have so many vaccines: “All these vaccines can be used on all age groups but there is preference to use them where it’s timely and practical.

“There may be marginal benefits in some populations for one than another. They’re all safe vaccines.” 

Prof Butler said that in situations where older people may not have access to the first preference Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they may be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine but ensures there will be no untimely delay of the first preference vaccines for the over 70s:

“There will be no untimely delay of rolling out both these vaccines so we get most people vaccinated as soon as possible.

“If there were going to be significant delays we would say the best vaccine you could get is the vaccine that is available to you.” 

In relation to confusion as to what vaccine is suitable for what age group, Prof Butler said: “I appreciate this is a very challenging time for everybody and there could be potential for confusion… 

“We have a range of very good vaccines, there are differences between them but the bottom line is all of them have been shown to be very effective.” 

Commenting on whether or not Ireland would decline the authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine like Switzerland over insufficient data, Prof Butler said “absolutely not.” 

“We need all these vaccines. Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible because that will bring up the level of protection in the community that may stop transmission of this virus from person to person.”

Tánaiste insists summer 2021 will still happen

