PSNI probe loyalist funeral over potential breaches of coronavirus regulations

The PSNI are investigating potential breaches of the coronavirus regulations at a loyalist funeral in Belfast.

There have been reports of crowds in north Belfast turning out to send off Hugh Hill.

Under the rules aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, no more than 25 people are allowed to attend funeral services.

PSNI officers during a vehicle checkpoint on the Ormeau Embankment in South Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Pre and post-funeral gatherings are also banned as well as wakes.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said officers had engaged with representatives of the family beforehand as well as local community representatives.

“Across these engagements, police emphasised the need for adherence to the current health protection regulations and sought assurances from those with influence,” he said.

“Regrettably at the funeral on Friday morning, a significant number of people gathered as part of the cortege, in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations.

“As a result, police have commenced an investigation into the matter, evidence has been gathered, and where individuals are identified as potentially being in breach of the regulations, they will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.”

There were a further 36 deaths across the weekend of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Seventeen deaths were notified by the Department of Health on Saturday, followed by a further 19 on Sunday bringing the toll across the pandemic to 1,850.

Another 881 positive cases of the virus were also announced, 455 on Saturday followed by 426 on Sunday.

Hospitals remain under pressure, caring for 731 inpatients with Covid-19, including 69 in ICU.