19 further deaths and 426 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

A further 19 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 426 positive cases of the virus on Saturday.

There are 731 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 69 in ICU.

The figures come as police in the North have urged the public to beware of a scam Covid vaccine text message.

A phishing text scam is currently circulating telling people that they are “eligible” for the Covid-19 vaccination.

It reads “we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and links to a fake NHS page which then asks for bank details.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls has urged the public to be vigilant.