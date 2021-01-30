ICUs will 'remain close to their limits for some time yet' warns health chief

The number of Covid patients in ICUs peaked earlier this month when 221 patients were in critical care on January 24
ICUs will 'remain close to their limits for some time yet' warns health chief

File picture

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 10:13
Steve Neville

The head of the HSE has warned that ICUs will remain “close to their limits for some time yet”.

Paul Reid issued the warning as he said that the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is reducing.

He said that number of Covid patients in hospital now stands at 1,488.

He added that the are 210 patients in ICUs and ”a further 310 receiving high acute care”.

The number of Covid patients in ICUs peaked earlier this month when 221 patients were in critical care on January 24.

Mr Reid added: “Please continue to protect yourself and help our hospital teams make further progress.” 

Last night, 48 deaths and 1,254 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The news came as the Taoiseach admitted Government assurances that the country will be fully vaccinated by September will not be met.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Micheál Martin conceded that the preferred target of having all adults vaccinated by September, as stated by health minister Stephen Donnelly, will be missed.

Read More

Foster urges Boris Johnson to replace Northern Ireland Protocol after vaccine row

More in this section

'I’ve got 11 tumours' reveals Vicky Phelan as she discusses US drug trial 'I’ve got 11 tumours' reveals Vicky Phelan as she discusses US drug trial
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021 Foster urges Boris Johnson to replace Northern Ireland Protocol after vaccine row
Advisory issued for whole country with risk of flooding and icy conditions Advisory issued for whole country with risk of flooding and icy conditions
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021

EU under growing criticism despite U-turn on Northern Ireland vaccine controls

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices