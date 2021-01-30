ICUs will 'remain close to their limits for some time yet' warns health chief

The head of the HSE has warned that ICUs will remain “close to their limits for some time yet”.

Paul Reid issued the warning as he said that the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is reducing.

He said that number of Covid patients in hospital now stands at 1,488.

He added that the are 210 patients in ICUs and ”a further 310 receiving high acute care”.

The numbers of #COVID19 patients in hospital are reducing, now 1488. Our ICUs will remain close to their limits for some time yet. 210 in ICU & a further 310 receiving high acute care. Please continue to protect yourself & help our hospital teams make further progress. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 30, 2021

The number of Covid patients in ICUs peaked earlier this month when 221 patients were in critical care on January 24.

Mr Reid added: “Please continue to protect yourself and help our hospital teams make further progress.”

Last night, 48 deaths and 1,254 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The news came as the Taoiseach admitted Government assurances that the country will be fully vaccinated by September will not be met.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Micheál Martin conceded that the preferred target of having all adults vaccinated by September, as stated by health minister Stephen Donnelly, will be missed.