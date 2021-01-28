Delivery cyclist sought as family mark Josh's death 

Gardaí are trying to track down a delivery cyclist in relation to the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Josh Dunne.

Detectives have identified the food courier, but have not yet located him.

Officers are continuing to examine CCTV, said to provide “reasonable coverage” of the violent fracas in Dublin’s north inner city.

It comes as a large number of people, including family and friends, marked Josh’s death by releasing balloons in Ballymun, where he lived with his mother and siblings.

Managers and team mates from the 16-year-old's football club, St Kevin’s Boys, attended the event.

Assistant manager Gerry Reddy revealed that the boy’s mother Dianne had phoned the manager, Mark Tierney, only two weeks ago to see if some alternative to training – cancelled because of the Covid-19 restrictions – could be provided as her son was “absolutely bored” and had nothing to do.

Mr Reddy said that at the time of the stabbing Josh would normally be at training, which ran from 8pm to 9.30pm on Tuesdays.

The family said in a statement that Josh was a “happy, caring” boy and that his smile “lit up every room” he walked into.

Friends and family of Josh Dunne release balloons in his memory in Ballymun, Dublin: Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Detectives are still piecing together some of the details of the incident, which escalated out of control following an attempted robbery of a delivery bike.

Josh received multiple knife wounds in the tragedy, which occurred on East Wall Road shortly after 9pm.

The picture emerging of what happened, which has been informed by CCTV footage and eye-witnesses, is more complicated than was originally thought.

Read More 'Devastated' teammates of stabbing victim Josh to release balloons in his memory

Gardaí said reports the courier who owned a bike that was stolen outside Aldi on East Wall Road was involved in the fracas were not correct, and that he was not involved.

Two other delivery cyclists, who were nearby and who saw the bike being stolen, pursued the thief and caught up with him.

Gardaí said the pair took the bike back from the man and that a verbal row ensued, but that it wasn't physical at that stage.

Around this time, a group of six or so teenage boys and girls, including Josh, arrived and somehow became embroiled in the verbal altercation. It is thought that one or two other people also joined in.

It is estimated about 10 people were involved, including the two delivery cyclists.

From CCTV footage and witness evidence, gardaí said this verbal row “erupted” into a physical confrontation.

During this, a knife was introduced and three people were stabbed, including Josh, multiple times. Josh’s injuries were fatal, while his friend, aged 16, is expected to be out of hospital soon.

Josh Dunne's mother, Dianne Dunne, is led out to the memorial for her son by members of his football team, St Kevin's Boys, at a memorial in Ballymun on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A 23-year-old male who subsequently presented himself to hospital with stab wounds is already thought to have been discharged.

Gardaí are not clear if this man was the individual who stole the bike or someone else involved in the incident.

Detectives are satisfied they have either spoken to or identified the bulk of the 10 or so people involved, except for a small number, in particular one of the delivery cyclists.

This worker, a foreign national, has not yet been located. The murder weapon has also not been found.

Read More Gardaí looking to speak to food delivery couriers following fatal stabbing of teen

Gardaí traced the movements of Josh and his friends, who had cycled around the city centre for around two hours, before arriving in East Wall, where some of Josh’s friends live.

In a statement issued after the balloon ceremony, Josh's family said: "Josh was an amazing, happy and talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old. Josh’s smile lit up every room he walked into and he had a promising career ahead of him on the football pitch.

We will always remember our Josh as a happy, caring and amazing boy. A dreamer and a doer."

Larkin Community College, where Josh attended, said the school is "devastated". A statement said: "Words cannot describe our sadness and shock. Josh was in fifth year and was very popular and much loved. He will be remembered for his kind and caring nature and his heart-warming smile."

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, St Kevin’s Boys u17 premier assistant manager Derek Reddy revealed that Josh’s mother Dianne had phoned the manager Mark Tierney two weeks ago to see if there was any alternative for the cancelled training.

“She knew there was no training, but was there anything else we could do because he was just around the house all the time and going off on his bike, he was just bored silly, absolutely bored. But there's nothing we could do with all the restrictions.”

He said Josh would normally be training at the time of the tragedy.

That’s the problem with Covid, what to do with these kids, to have all these kids on the streets, there’s obviously going to be a problem.”

Mr Reddy said there “definitely was a path” for Josh in football, either in the League of Ireland or in England or Scotland as he had “that much talent”.