Tributes paid to teenage stabbing victim as he is named locally

A teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Dublin has been named locally as Josh Dunne, a talented young footballer.

Described as ‘a fantastic kid, brave as a lion, principled and adored, a special talent,’ by a member of the football community, the 16-year-old died in hospital after a violent incident on East Road, East Wall at around 9.20pm last night.

It is believed that an argument broke out between two groups.

Josh and another teenage boy were rushed to the Mater Hospital with serious injuries and Josh was later pronounced dead.

A third person also presented to the Mater Hospital to be treated for injuries.

“If you do one thing today hug your kids. Make sure you know where they are at all times,” local Dublin Councillor Anthony Flynn wrote on Twitter.

Don’t succumb to trial by social media, give Gardaì room to investigate the incident. A young boy is dead. Nobody deserves that. Every one of us must denounce knife crime.

Cllr Flynn said that there have been six incidents involving knives in his Dublin constituency in one week.

“As a society we must all stand up and play our part #EndKnifeCrime," he wrote.

Tolka Rovers AFC Sports and Social Club wrote a tribute on Facebook for Josh, saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Josh Dunne. It was a privilege to have him play for Tolka Rovers FC and to watch him play football under the guidance of Coco, Kev and James.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. Rest in Peace Josh.”

Another tribute on Facebook read: “Can't believe Josh is gone such a fantastic kid and it wud [sic] be Josh to go and help somebody been attacked he was a brave a lion. Honest funny talented lad that had his principles and was adored by his coaches team mates parents on the team and around the club.

“What player Josh was a special talent that has played in teams between skb/bohs the last 3 years and had 2 week trial with Dundee FC it so sad he's gone. THE MATCH WINNER LEGEND GOAL MACHINE “JOSH Dunne OUR NO 11”.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the East Road, East Wall area between 9pm and 9.40pm and may have any information or footage (including dash cam), to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.