Minister to discuss options for Leaving and Junior Certificates

The Minister for Education is expected to meet again today with the group tasked with planning for this year's State exams to discuss options for the Leaving and Junior Certificates.

Students and parents are also due to meet with officials from the Department of Education and the State Exams Commission (SEC).

Leaving Certificate students have so far missed four months of in-classroom learning due to extended school closures.

Read More Eamon Ryan believes Leaving Cert exam will go ahead

Discussions among the advisory group this week focused on potential alternatives to the traditional exams, and the possible impact on students' experiences.

However, a definite decision has yet to be made on what will happen with the Leaving or Junior Certificates. A decision is expected within the coming weeks, according to both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Yesterday, the SEC announced that students who sat their Leaving Certificate exams in November and December will receive their results next Tuesday.

These exams were offered to students who did not want calculated grades, or who were unhappy with their calculated marks.

Students who are entitled to a higher CAO offer on foot of these results will receive a deferred college offer to start their courses in the 2021/22 academic year.

Students will have access to the appeals processes and will be able to access their actual marks and apply to view their scripts from February 3 at 9am.

Meanwhile, students are reminded that this year's CAO deadline of February 1 is fast approaching.

The CAO is urging those who have not started their applications to do so immediately, particularly mature applicants, applicants for the HEAR or DARE schemes, or those who are thinking about applying for a restricted course.

Potential applicants who have not yet started the process should first read the CAO handbook and go to the CAO website, to start their application, according to Eileen Keleghan, CAO communications officer.

“It is important that applicants start their application well in advance of the final deadline in order to avoid any issues which may arise if they leave their application to the last minute."

"The process of obtaining a CAO application number is really straight-forward, so those interested in applying shouldn’t put off starting an application. Applicants do not need to enter their course choices to obtain their CAO application number."