Students to receive Leaving Cert 2020 exam results next week

Students who sat Leaving Cert exams in November and December will get their results next Tuesday, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has announced.

These exams were offered to students who did not want calculated grades, or who were unhappy with the grade they received.

Students who are entitled to a higher CAO offer on foot of these results will receive a deferred college offer to start their courses in the 2021/22 academic year.

From noon on Tuesday, February 2, more than 2,000 students who sat exams in 40 different subjects will be able to access their results on the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Students will have access to the appeals processes and will be able to access their actual marks and apply to view their scripts from Wednesday, February 3 at 9 am.

Students will also have the option to view their scripts between noon on February 9 and noon on February 10, and apply to appeal from Tuesday, February 9 at 9am until Friday, February 12 at 5 pm.

“The SEC will provide the Central Applications Office with details of the Leaving Certificate examination results for candidates who were not provided with calculated grades,” the SEC said in a statement.

“For candidates who received calculated grades and who also sat Leaving Certificate 2020, the CAO will be notified of the higher subject grade achieved between the Calculated Grade and the written examination.

Higher education institutions making improved offers to students will be in contact with them during the week commencing February 8.

“In order to take up a deferred offer, students who have not already done so must make a 2021 application to the CAO. Formal CAO offers of deferred places will issue in July.”

The results of the Leaving Certificate Applied examinations will be issued to candidates directly by email, while the results of the Junior Cycle examinations for adult learners and early school leavers will issue to the centres where they sat the examinations.

These students also have the option to appeal their results.