Micheál Martin hails 'genuine warmth towards Joe Biden here'

The Taoiseach is "keen to cement" Ireland's relationship with the Biden Administration in the US but accepts that the traditional St Patrick's Day trip to Washington DC may be impacted by Covid-19.

Speaking to CNN, Micheál Martin paid tribute to newly-inaugurated US president Joe Biden, who he said is "one of us".

"It's a source of great pride that the great-grandson of Irish emigrants has become President of the United States. There was genuine elation at his elevation this week.

There is a genuine warmth towards President Biden here. People do appreciate the warmth he radiates towards Ireland.

"He spoke to me in the aftermath of his election almost emotionally about his heritage and the lessons and values of an Irish family in Scranton."

However, Mr Martin said that while the traditional passing of the bowl of shamrock in the White House was an important tradition, a decision has not yet been made.

"St Patrick's Day is an honoured tradition in the relationship between the US and Ireland, so our officials will engage.

"Obviously, Covid may very well have an impact on that. But I do think both of us are very keen to cement Ireland's relationship with the United States. It is an important relationship in the modern era - it has cultural and artistic manifestations, it has economic manifestations."

'A unique opportunity'

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Government would have to figure out a way of visiting the US safely, because of the global pandemic.

Last year’s visit by then taoiseach Leo Varadkar to former president Donald Trump was cut short amid the first coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

“As we know, parades have already been cancelled. But we will reach out in the most appropriate way we can, in the most impactful way we can, obviously while being sensitive to public health perspectives.

St Patrick’s Day is an extraordinary and unique opportunity that Ireland has.

“We make the most of it every year, and I have no doubt that the interaction between the Taoiseach and the new Irish-American presence in the White House, we’ll have a very close and detailed interaction over that period.”

Earlier, Mr Martin had said that talks on a "two-island solution" to mandatory quarantining between Ireland and the UK are ongoing.

Mr Martin said the solution was workable and that discussions had been held between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his UK counterpart, Matt Hancock.

However, Mr Martin said the Northern Executive's resistance to the idea that those who fly from Britain to the North quarantine in a hotel for two weeks could be an issue. He said the talks were "embryonic".

"I know the Minister for Health has been talking to Minister Hancock about that; I know the two transport ministers have been talking about it. I’ve spoken to Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill about this last week, we had a meeting.

"We’re not in a position to seal the entire border — there’s never been a policy position to seal the entire island either. So therefore the two-island context is one that could be pursued."

The Taoiseach also all but confirmed that restrictions would remain in place until March after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.