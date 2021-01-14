Record 1,838 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals

Some 1,838 patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated in Irish hospitals.

The figure is a new record during the pandemic and it has been rising since December.

Yesterday’s figure stood at 1,750.

The new number is now more than double the peak hospitalisations total seen during the first wave of the pandemic when there were 818 patients being treated in hospital last April.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs has also jumped to record numbers since the start of the pandemic.

In figures released last night, it was confirmed that 176 patients are currently in ICUs around the country.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that there had been 63 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

The Department also reported 3,569 additional Covid-19 cases.

The death toll from the virus currently stands at 2,460 while there have been 159,144 cases in total.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is due to meet on Thursday, with rising hospitalisations set to be discussed.

Speaking last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned we had a long way to go.

“We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily cases numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go," he said.

“In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to Covid-19 increase day on day.

“The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks.

“To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.”

Meanwhile, the INMO has stated that today’s Trolley Watch figures show 168 patients are waiting for beds today.

161 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 7 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 54 patients waiting on trolleys, followed by Cork University Hospital with 27.