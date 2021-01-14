Covid-19: Nphet to meet as hospitalisations continue to rise

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet later to discuss the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country's hospitals.

Latest figures show that the number of hospitalisations due to the Covid and the number of people in ICUs with the virus are at their highest figure since the pandemic began.

There are 176 patients in ICUs with the virus, while there are 1,750 Covid-patients in hospitals.

On Wednesday, 63 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported with a further 3,569 new cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to stay at home.

“To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.” On Tuesday night, the CMO warned that the high mortality rate may be set to continue.

“Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time,” he said.

“What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home.”

Clinical Director at Cork University Hospital, Conor Deasy, says the hospital situation is worrying.

He said: “At CUH we have 142 Covid positive patients here. 80% of that 142 are in the first seven days since their diagnoses.

“And we know that as the days progress beyond seven days the likelihood of patients deteriorating happens at that time.

“I am concerned that over the next seven days we will have a real increased numbers that need critical care support.”

Meanwhile, there are concerns that the deal struck with private hospitals for Covid-19 surge capacity may not be enough as deaths rise and hospitalisations escalate.