Covid-19: Nphet to meet as hospitalisations continue to rise

There were 1,750 patients in hospitals on Wednesday - 176 of whom were in ICUs
Covid-19: Nphet to meet as hospitalisations continue to rise

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to stay at home.

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 07:08
Steve Neville

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet later to discuss the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country's hospitals.

Latest figures show that the number of hospitalisations due to the Covid and the number of people in ICUs with the virus are at their highest figure since the pandemic began.

There are 176 patients in ICUs with the virus, while there are 1,750 Covid-patients in hospitals.

On Wednesday, 63 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported with a further 3,569 new cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to stay at home.

Read More

Reopening too soon will reverse the downward trend in Covid case numbers, epidemiologist warns
 

“To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.” On Tuesday night, the CMO warned that the high mortality rate may be set to continue.

 “Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time,” he said.

“What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home.” 

Clinical Director at Cork University Hospital, Conor Deasy, says the hospital situation is worrying.

He said: “At CUH we have 142 Covid positive patients here. 80% of that 142 are in the first seven days since their diagnoses.

“And we know that as the days progress beyond seven days the likelihood of patients deteriorating happens at that time.

“I am concerned that over the next seven days we will have a real increased numbers that need critical care support.”

Meanwhile, there are concerns that the deal struck with private hospitals for Covid-19 surge capacity may not be enough as deaths rise and hospitalisations escalate.

Read More

At least 15 Covid-19 outbreaks in Mid-West nursing and care homes 

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Watch: Dáil hears Dublin TD pay tribute to grandmother who died from Covid-19
George Nkencho death Candle-lit vigil held after shooting of George Nkencho 
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021 More than 100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations given in Northern Ireland
#covid-19
Covid-19: Nphet to meet as hospitalisations continue to rise

More than 4,600 travelled abroad for health treatments last year

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices