Northern Ireland sees 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths

Sixteen more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
Another 973 people tested positive, the Department of Health said.
A total of 850 people are inpatients in hospital, the department’s data dashboard said.
Sixteen more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
Another 973 people tested positive, the Department of Health said.
A total of 850 people are inpatients in hospital, the department’s data dashboard said.
Sign up to to get the latest news direct to your inbox daily at 1pm
Thursday, January 14, 2021 - 8:00 AM
Thursday, January 14, 2021 - 12:00 PM
Thursday, January 14, 2021 - 11:00 AM