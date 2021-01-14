Northern Ireland sees 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths

Another 973 people tested positive, the Department of Health said.
Northern Ireland sees 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths
Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 14:45
Greg Murphy and PA

Sixteen more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 973 people tested positive, the Department of Health said.

A total of 850 people are inpatients in hospital, the department’s data dashboard said.

Read More

Minister in the North accused of scaremongering over hospital food shortage warning

More in this section

Covid-19: New vaccination centre established at Beacon Hospital to support HSE Covid-19: New vaccination centre established at Beacon Hospital to support HSE
Brexit Minister in the North accused of scaremongering over hospital food shortage warning
Depression stock Parentline struggling to meet demand for support, with helpline calls up 40% last year
Northern Ireland sees 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths

Three more residents pass away after Covid-19 outbreak at nursing home

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices