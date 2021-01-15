CAO 2021: Top tips for freshers

It’s finally arrived, the day you sometimes thought might not come at all. This is another level of life you’re moving into now - that wonderful cusp between carefree youth and the demands of adulthood. College is about independence, finding your own path and getting a taste of the world that’s waiting for you. College is one of the best experiences you’ll ever have - new lodgings, new friends and new social life. All absolutely wonderful, no question, but there are a few things you need to get right to maximise the many opportunities that are waiting for you.

1: Get oriented: Attend orientation may seem obvious and perhaps slightly boring to get a tour of the college that you could do yourself - but do remember the person guiding you is a veteran, and a serious source of college information. Listen, ask questions, make a connection with others in the group, arrange a coffee after. In short, get networking. This is your first foray into college life - pay attention and you’ll be rewarded every week the rest of the year.

2: Join a society: You’ll be bombarded by options to join societies and clubs - check them all out. Societies are tops for digging deep into a hobby or passion, and will often involve weekends away, trips and outings. They’re also brilliant for keeping active, with gym access and priority times on the machines.

3: Take all freebies: As soon as you pass through the archway of whatever college or institute you’ve picked for the next four or five years, expect to be surrounded with vouchers, coupons and freebies for a host of goods and services - cheap eats, discounts grocery, wi-fi & broadband, mobile phones, concerts - you name it. Take every leaflet you’re offered and study them carefully - they mean more money in your pocket.

4: Love your student card: This may well be the first plastic card you’ve ever owned, and it surely won’t be the last. Maximise its buying power in everything from cinema to clothes shops, trains, boats & planes to cafes and everything in between. Get into the habit of showing it everywhere you go - and adhere to that old cliche: ‘if you don’t ask, you won’t get’.

5: Recycle and save College booklists: This is an essential part of your educational journey - but they can also be wickedly expensive. Get ready for the shock of some textbooks costing €100. Get smart about second-hand books, and visit the student union bookshop, which will likely sell almost all the books you’re looking for at a fraction of the price. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, then go to the library.

Think long and hard about taking out loans. Easy money is never easy, and no matter how small the loan you’ll end up paying back twice the amount.

6: Bank on success: Banks love students - and why wouldn’t they - you are their potential mortgages and entrepreneurs of the future. Again, they will be all over campus during your first week making pitches and plays for your business. Same deal as before - take all the info home, spend a few hours comparing the offers, and then go back and negotiate a few extra additions. This is probably your first time dealing with a bank - own the moment and believe in your ability to do a deal. Remember - they need you just as much as you need them.

7: Get credit wise: The temptation to take out a loan will be big - but be really careful with this one. Easy money is never easy, and no matter how small the loan you’ll end up paying back twice the amount. Resist the urge until well into the term - you’ll know better then how badly you may or may not need it.

8: Eat healthily: Look, we know you like fast food (who doesn’t?) - but living on takeaways is not only bad for your figure and health, it’ll rob your wallet every time. Resist the urge to dial a pizza on that wet Tuesday evening at home - instead get out the wok and make some Asian magic happen in the kitchen.

9: Be smart about transport: Unless you’re very lucky, chances are you’ll have a few miles to get to college every day. Use your discount on the train or bus, or better yet, get into using a bike scheme - fast, efficient, healthy and really cheap. Yes, the Irish climate can be a pain and there’s always the temptation to use a taxi - but you’ll want to save that cash for the things that really matter - like music, fun and dating - right?

10: Getting the best online deal: Who can live without a good WiFi connection these days - and you’ll need it for your favourite series on Netflix and Amazon Prime, to say nothing of all the lecture research you’ll need to do as part of your study. We live in an era of great online deals - with so many variations to suit everybody’s needs. Again, check them all out, compare costs, try to engineer a better deal, and don’t get caught into an overly long contract.

11: Get energy smart: It’s impossible to ignore the many adverts out there extolling the savings to be had by switching - so heed them. Wherever you’re living, make sure to check what supplier is in use, and get some comparison quotes for competing companies. The same goes for banks and insurance companies - always be smart and tuned into the deals out there - it does take a little time and effort, but nothing beats the warm feeling of extra money in your pocket.

12: Always ask for a discount: My Dad had a few rules for life, and one of the biggest was to always ask for a discount. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re looking to purchase - make it known that your a student and would appreciate if they might throw off a few bob. You’ll be surprised how many people will be willing to extend a bit of discount - and especially if they think you might become a regular client.

13: Get budget smart: You’re an adult now, and free to indulge any and every inclination that’s there to be taken. That said, you need to keep a firm rein on your finances - and the biggest of these will be food, travel and utilities. Make a budget and try your best to stick to it. This is the start of the rest of your life and getting the finance part of it right will put you a step ahead in so many ways down the road.