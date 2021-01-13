'Profound generational wrong': Taoiseach issues apology to Mother and Baby Homes survivors

The Taoiseach has apologised to the survivors of the Mother and Baby Homes in the Dáil today.

Micheál Martin said: "It is the duty of a republic to be willing to hold itself to account.

“To be willing to confront hard truths and accept parts of our history which are deeply uncomfortable.

“This detailed and highly painful report is a moment for us as a society to recognise a profound failure of empathy, understanding and basic humanity over a very lengthy period.

“Its production has been possible because of the depth of courage shown by all those who shared their personal experiences with the commission.”

He said the report gives survivors “what they had been denied”, their right to be acknowledged.

Mr Martin acknowledge the work of Catherine Corless for her work at the Tuam site.

He said the report lays bare the failures of the State.

He said: "On behalf of the Government, the State, and its citizens, I apologise for the profound generational wrong visited upon Irish mothers and their children who ended up in a mother and baby home."

He said each survivor deserved "so much better" and that they did nothing wrong.

Mr Martin said that the State's duty of care "was not upheld" and that the State failed the mothers and children in the homes.

The apology comes after the Commission of Investigation report in the homes was published on Tuesday.

In the mother and baby homes under investigation by the Commission, around 56,000 unmarried mothers, some as young as 12, passed through, and 57,000 children were born.

The report found that approximately 9,000 of the 57,000 babies born in these homes died.

Today, the nuns who ran the St Mary’s Mother and Baby Home in Tuam issued an apology in light of the report.

“Our Sisters ran St Mary’s Mother and Baby Home in Tuam from 1925 to 1961,“ read the apology.

"We did not live up to our Christianity when running the home.

“We failed to respect the inherent dignity of the women and children who came to the home. We failed to offer them the compassion that they so badly needed.”

Tuam-based historian Catherine Corless, who helped to bring the scandal of that institution to light, said the initial response from survivors to the report has been one of disappointment.

Survivors have said the report "skimmed over" the issue of illegal adoptions.

Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman said earlier today that he could not say when the survivors of Mother and Baby Homes will be given access to their personal records.

Mr O’Gorman said it is "essential" that legislation is brought forward on information and tracing following the publication of the report.

However, he confirmed that scrutiny on the new laws will only begin towards the end of the year.