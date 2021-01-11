4,929 Covid cases confirmed and eight deaths reported in Ireland 

A further 4,929 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There were also eight Covid-related deaths today.

In total, there have been 2,352 Covid-related fatalities while there has been a total of 152,539 confirmed cases.

1,582 patients are in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19 while 146 people are in intensive care.

The cases follow a decision by the South/South West Hospital Group, which includes Cork University Hospital, to cancel all elective work.

Critically ill patients may be transferred between hospitals as the Covid-19 surge continues.

The latest cases and Covid-19 fatalities follow the 6,888 cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday.

Earlier, the Taoiseach has defended the Government’s response to the pandemic after figures revealed Ireland has the world’s highest incidence of confirmed new Covid-19 cases per million people.

In the last week, Ireland has had 10,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus per million people, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University in the US.

-With reporting from Press Association