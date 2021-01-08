Pfizer vaccine does protect against rapidly spreading Covid-19 variants

The variants contain mutations including N501Y, an alteration in spike protein of the virus, which is a target for vaccines.

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 07:55
Jane Kirby

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech does protect against the two new mutant variants, at least one of which has contributed to the increase in cases here, according to new research

The pharmaceutical giant and researchers from the University of Texas carried out lab tests on the strains, one of which was found in the UK while the other originated in South Africa.

In the new study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, blood samples were taken from 20 people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Laboratory studies found that the samples had neutralising levels of antibodies which worked against the new strains.

Nphet Epidemiological Modelling Group Professor Philip Nolan last night said the new variant does seem to have role in accelerating the number of cases.

Yesterday the HSE confirmed that 15,314 first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has already been given across nursing homes and hospitals here. The target for week’s end is 35,000.

Based on the current vaccine supply, the HSE expects to vaccinate 135,000 people from these sectors by the end of February. 

They hope this will increase when other vaccines including the Moderna vaccine which was approved this week by the European Medicines Agency.

Covid-19: Staff levels in 'freefall' across health service

