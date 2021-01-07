SNAs union and school principals association raise concerns about return of schools next week

Thousands of school staff will be unable to attend work at special schools next Monday, the union representing special needs assistants (SNAs) has warned the Minister for Education.

Childcare issues, health concerns and fears over a safe working environment are all issues for staff, the union has warned.

Fórsa, which represents more than 12,000 staff in primary and secondary schools, wrote to Norma Foley on Thursday seeking a delay to the re-opening of special education schools and special classes next Monday.

As Fórsa believes the Government’s plans are “unrealistic”, it has called for the pause to allow discussions to take place on a model of service provision for students with special educational needs.

“These plans cannot proceed without due consideration of the operational and safety issues arising, which are considerable,” said Andy Pike, head of education at Fórsa.

“I have advised the minister that, as it stands, it is clear to Fórsa that implementation of this policy is now at significant risk.

Many thousands of staff will be unable to attend work on Monday January 11, either due to childcare problems, genuine concerns as to the ability of their employer to provide a safe working environment as required in legislation, or both."

It is not clear the Government’s decision to reopen special schools and classes is based on specific public health advice from Nphet or the CMO, he added.

The union has requested full disclosure of any specific advice on this policy.

Fórsa supports the continuation of educational provision for students with additional care needs, and the union’s view is that a limited-service could be delivered, as it was during the summer months last year, according to Mr Pike.

“The union is aware of the difficulties faced by SEN [special educational needs] students when their education is disrupted and was critical of the lack of consideration given to special education at the commencement of the school closures in March 2020.

“However, the Government’s plans to reopen SEN services next week exposes SNAs, SEN students and other school staff to an unacceptable level of risk of infection during a period when health officials are recommending we restrict our movements, as Covid is currently ‘out of control’ in our communities.

“There has been no discussion whatsoever on this critical issue. There has been no discussion on this issue and no guidance issued to boards of management.”

Mr Pike said Fórsa has issued correspondence today to school boards of management seeking confirmation that they will guarantee to provide a safe working environment from next Monday.

“The responses we receive from schools will indicate the extent to which those employers are able to facilitate re-opening in a safe manner," he said.

Fórsa's head of education @apike1 said the union is supportive of the policy to maintain service for students with special education needs (SEN), but he said it is unrealistic to expect schools to re-open in the normal way.

From Monday, students who attend special schools, special classes at primary and post-primary, and specialised settings, such as high-support special care schools and youth encounter projects, will attend school in person, despite school closures.

The Department of Education said it continued to engage with Public Health in the HSE, which is fully committed to supporting schools.

Schools teams that have been in place since October will continue to support schools as before during the limited opening.

Public health has confirmed to the department that close contact testing will continue for schools.

Principals association says it does not have 'trust and confidence' in reopening of schools for Leaving Certs

It comes as an association representing principals and deputy principals in around 250 post-primary schools said it does not have “trust and confidence” that the proposed opening of schools next week for certain students can be safely achieved.

An emergency meeting of the officers of the Principals’ and Deputy Principals’ Association (PDA) of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) took place this Thursday.

PDA President Adrian Power said it has “grave concerns” about both the safety and logistics of reopening schools for face-to-face learning for both Leaving Certificate students and special classes at this point.

“We believe that the decision of the Government, made without any consultation, is deeply damaging, particularly in light of the huge efforts of all in the school communities since the commencement of the academic year.”

“We do not have trust and confidence that opening schools as is proposed can be safely achieved under the current circumstances.”

“Most Leaving Certificate students are young adults and any gathering of this age group would not be allowed in the community.

"In addition, the 14-day incidence rate for this cohort extremely high.”

The group has urged the Government and the Minister to reconsider the matter.

“We look forward to meaningful consultation with a view to putting in place an implementation process that best meets the needs of school communities.”