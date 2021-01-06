INTO: Decision to reopen specialised schools 'rushed and reckless'

The decision to reopen specialised schools on Monday despite widespread school closures has been described as "rushed and reckless" by teacher representatives who say there has not been enough time to prepare.

Schooling will switch to remote learning for the vast majority of students from Monday until at least February 1 as part of measures introduced to curb the third wave of the ongoing pandemic in Ireland.

However, special schools, special classes, and other settings including special classes in mainstream schools have been directed to reopen on January 11.

Earlier this week, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, called on the Government to avoid blanket school closures for vulnerable children.

AsIAm, Inclusion Ireland, and Down Syndrome Ireland also described a potential repeat of the closures last year as "intolerable" for the families they represent.

The groups welcomed the measures announced but warned that more than 10,000 students with special educational needs (SEN) who attend mainstream classes will not benefit.

However, it is understood that serious concerns were raised over the logistics and public health implications of the decision at a briefing between the Department of Education, the unions, and the groups representing boards of management.

It is "unrealistic" to expect special schools and classes to reopen in the normal way on Monday, said Andy Pike, head of education at Fórsa.

Andy Pike, head of education at Fórsa, warns that it is 'unrealistic' to expect special schools and classes to reopen as normal on Monday.

The union is supportive of the policy to maintain service for SEN students, he said, adding that there are a number of factors that also need to be considered.

“Starting with the responsibility of employers to provide a safe working environment for all employees," said Mr Pike. "In this respect, reopening special schools and classes presents challenges that just cannot be met. Social distancing isn’t possible and bus transport poses a significant risk of Covid transmission while community infection rates remain high."

Feedback from special needs assistants indicates that many will not be able to attend work due to a lack of childcare and valid safety concerns, he added. Fórsa will be asking boards of management to confirm they can provide safe working environments, he said.

“We know from experience, and from the recent rapid rise in infections and hospitalisations, that there is no room for error here, and we want to avoid placing students and staff at any unnecessary risk."

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) also expressed concern at the lack of specific health advice and adequate preparation.

"The rushed plan as laid out is reckless and takes unnecessary risks which could easily be avoided," said the union in a statement.

"In light of public health advice, it is questionable whether attendance at such premises will be other than minimal."

INTO general secretary John Boyle said: "The Government must also publish Nphet’s latest advice alongside up-to-date public health figures setting out the public health basis for the decision to provide special education as normal within schools."