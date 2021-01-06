Cabinet agrees on full April-style lockdown after stark warnings about public health

A return to a full April-style lockdown has been agreed by the Cabinet after stark warnings over public health.

Schools are to remain shut until January 31, with exceptions made for classes for children with special needs, and Leaving Cert students. Those sitting the Leaving Cert will attend school for three days a week, with the other two days of education provided online. Non-essential construction will be stopped from 6pm on Friday, with exceptions made for essential health and related projects, social housing, housing adaptation grants, and essential repair, maintenance, and construction to businesses and places of residence.

The Taoiseach says that “while all of the scientific and public health evidence shows that schools and childcare services remain safe environments”, the restrictions are in order to reduce mobility, as over 1m people are involved in the education sector.

He added that the Government wants that the Leaving Certificate to go ahead as normal, and “will do everything we can to make that happen”.

Childcare services will close generally until the end of the month. However, they can remain open for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

Micheál Martin says the restrictions are needed as the country currently has more Covid-19 patients in our hospitals than ever before.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and environment minister Eamon Ryan at yesterday's media briefing following the Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal

"We are in the battle against the deadly and ever-changing virus," he said. "The lockdown we are introducing today is designed to reflect that stark and simple reality. Unless you are involved in absolutely essential work, you have no reason to be away from your home, and you simply must stay at home," he said.

"Each of us must remember the sacrifice [of healthcare workers] and find in our heart the strength and the discipline to hunker down to stay home to follow the rules, and to get this virus under control."

He added that the new UK strain of the virus is currently in Ireland, and can rapidly lead to growth well beyond previous worst-case scenarios.

Those arriving in Ireland from the UK and South Africa will now be required to provide a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hour period and present it to border officials or gardaí on arrival at ports or airports. This will be punishable with a fine or a possible custodial sentence.

It is likely other countries will be added to this requirement in the coming days.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar amplified Mr Martin's stark warning about the coronavirus, saying hospitals could be overwhelmed if people do not abide by the lockdown and social distancing. Picture: Julien Behal

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar noted that some businesses will close "for the last time" due to the new restrictions.

“This is bad, and it's getting worse," he said.

“January is the month in which we all stay in. We're facing into what's going to be really dark January.

“The third wave — that could be much worse than the first — could see our hospitals, that were not overwhelmed in the first wave ... at serious risk of being so later this month.”

Mr Varadkar added that the restrictions brought in on December 24 are not yet showing any effects, but that they will.

Click-and-collect services from non-essential retail outlets are no longer permitted, with immediate effect, with only delivery services allowed.

The Cabinet agreed that the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) would remain in place at the current rates at least until March 31.

Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, and Michael Mc Grath, the public expenditure minister, are said to be in contact with banks to ensure that people can receive some relief from mortgages and loans if they have been affected by lockdown.