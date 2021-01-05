Rollout of vaccine to residents at 125 healthcare locations in Cork and Kerry

Residents at more than 125 healthcare locations in Cork and Kerry will receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination before the end of February, the HSE has said.

The rollout to 25 residential centres and about 100 nursing homes starts at Killarney Community Hospital on Thursday for residential units.

A HSE spokeswoman said the schedule was subject to change. It is understood this relates to possible Covid-19 outbreaks.

She added: “We can confirm that we aim to have made both doses of the vaccination available to all the staff and residents of such facilities by the end of February.”

Nursing home vaccinations began yesterday with Covid-19 survivor Maura Byrne, 95, at Hollybrook Lodge in Dublin.

Meanwhile, the Irish Dental Association wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to highlight their frustrations around the vaccine programme.

CEO Fintan Houlihan said only dentists in the public system have been told they will be vaccinated, and other members of the teams including dental nurses are still unclear.

The letter asks for clarity for private community-based dentists and their teams also.

Private dentists also continue to provide their own personal protective equipment (PPE).

The letter states: “The delay in making good the promise made by minister [Simon] Harris last June of support being provided to dentists in terms of PPE is the cause of great upset within dentistry when it is being made freely available to doctors in general practice, nursing homes, and elsewhere.”

The Irish Medical Organisation has raised concerns about vaccination plans for junior doctors known as NCHDs in hospitals.

Thousands change hospitals on Monday for further training.

However many have taken to social media to say they are not getting the vaccine and have been told to apply to their next hospital.

A HSE spokeswoman said junior doctors working in emergency departments, anaesthesia, critical care, and Covid-wards should be vaccinated now and all others from January 11.

She said: “The administration of the second dose for NCHDs who move sites will be organised by their new hospital site.”

Meanwhile, some ambulance paramedics told the Irish Examiner they were “furious” that they have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine, despite its rollout to frontline staff since December 29.

But the HSE said that the National Ambulance service had commenced vaccinations in some areas and Siptu said vaccination of the 2,000 ambulance staff was to begin this week.