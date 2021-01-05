Red tape blamed for Covid-19 vaccine rollout delays

Issues with paperwork and consent forms have been blamed for the delayed rollout of the first vaccines in care homes.

It had been expected that vaccinations in two Dublin nursing homes would begin yesterday — however, this did not go ahead.

HSE national director for acute operations Liam Woods said the delays were linked to the consent system and not to vaccine supplies.

Paper consent forms must be read to the residents along with the HSE information leaflet. Either a resident or a qualified health professional must sign the forms if getting this vaccine is in the best interests of the resident.

Speaking at a Nphet briefing, Mr Woods insisted the vaccine rollout is a good-news story for the health services and said that the HSE will update on vaccine numbers every week at their own briefings.

Head of Nursing Home Ireland Tadhg Daly said many nursing homes are using Excel spreadsheets to track and report consent. He previously told the Irish Examiner that the computer systems are “a bit behind”.

This is despite the HSE’s Paul Reid saying last week that the first module of the new IT system is already running and ready for use.

Pressed on the delay, health minister Stephen Donnelly said he could not "speak to the individual nursing homes", but said the vaccination programme is being accelerated.

Public health expert Professor Anthony Staines said standard forms could have been created, with an add-on for the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said this might have made the process more efficient, but added: "The HSE wanted to wait until the full details of the EMA approval were known before creating the forms."

The HSE said vaccinations will take place this week in 23 residential care facilities, as planned, with 35,000 vaccines administered by the end of the week.

"We will be holding some stock until our next delivery, and then we plan to continue the process the following week," said a spokesperson. "This will be done, aligned with further and ongoing deliveries of the vaccine, over a six-week rolling programme throughout all 582 nursing homes, public and private, across the State."

Mr Daly welcomed the commitment to rollout the vaccine seven days a week to speed up the process.

There is an overwhelming desire within the private and voluntary nursing home sector to accommodate, and indeed, assist to administer vaccination of residents and staff, so the commitment to move to seven days is very positive.

Meanwhile, the approval of a second vaccine has been delayed by the European Medicines Agency.

The EU's medicines regulator said discussions on the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine had not concluded, and will now continue on Wednesday.