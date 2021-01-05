Breastfeeding doctor and 95-year-old Covid-19 survivor vaccinated

An infectious diseases consultant and breastfeeding mother has said there is “no reason to have concerns about receiving the vaccine while breastfeeding” and that women should have “have no hesitation in receiving it”. Dr Eavan Muldoon is the first healthcare worker in the Mater University Hospital to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Muldoon received the vaccine, alongside other healthcare workers from the Mater on Tuesday. It is expected that vaccination of patients in the hospital will begin shortly.

1/2 .@eavanID was the first member of #OurMaterTeam to receive the Covid-19 vaccine today. She wanted to reassure breastfeeding mothers like herself the vaccine is safe “there is no reason to have concerns about receiving the vaccine while breastfeeding” pic.twitter.com/qoUSh0oJ9J — Mater Hospital Trauma (@MaterTrauma) January 5, 2021

Speaking after she was administered the vaccine, the mother to a 14-month-old son said she wanted to show other healthcare professionals who are breastfeeding that there is no issue for them, their child or their patients.

I wanted to demonstrate to mothers across Ireland that there is no reason to have concerns about receiving the vaccine while breastfeeding.

“We’ve had several queries from other healthcare workers who are breastfeeding about whether they should get the vaccine and I want to assure them that for their own health, that of their baby and their patients, they should have no hesitation in receiving it,” said Dr Muldoon.

Maura Byrne in Hollybrook Lodge at St James's hospital receives her Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the first Covid-19 vaccinations have taken place in the residential care unit of St James’s Hospital.

Maura Byrne, 95, received the Covid-19 vaccination today in Hollybrook Lodge today.

The Covid-19 survivor has encouraged others to get vaccinated and she feels “great at the moment”. Ms Byrne has not been able to see her family, including her 15 great grandchildren, to tell them about the virus but has been able to keep in touch with them on her iPad.

I’m very very happy. I’m really happy. I’m lucky, I have an iPad so I have little chats. When I go back up now I’ll say: ‘Look! I got the vaccine’, It’s lovely, they all have messages for you.

“I have 15 great grandchildren. The great grandchildren would be standing on their heads, they’re really funny,” she said.

Ms Byrne’s husband, Stephen Byrne, died of Covid-19 last year and she was unable to attend the funeral as she was recovering from the virus.

“I buried my husband and I couldn’t see him. I watched it on a phone. I wanted to touch my own [family].

“On my husband’s card he told me that I could ‘cry and want me back or smile and think of the happy days we had’.” Ms Byrne thanked the nurses of the care unit and described it as a “home from home”.

The #CovidVaccine will be delivered in stages, starting with the people most at risk from coronavirus. Other groups will be offered a vaccine as it becomes available. For factual, expert information you can trust, visit: https://t.co/xcfqCk9uGX#VaccinesWork #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/IpUhW85ypw — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 5, 2021

Vaccine recipients were given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with a more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the jab.

Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received.

They will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.