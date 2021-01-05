Covid-19: Restrictions reimposed on maternity hospitals

While the ban on partners of expectant mothers attending scans had been relaxed before Christmas, this has now been reimposed, along with other restrictions
Covid-19: Restrictions reimposed on maternity hospitals

Restrictions banning the partners of pregnant women have been reintroduced in a number of maternity hospitals as the number of Covid cases soar.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 06:30
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

Restrictions banning the partners of pregnant women have been reintroduced in a number of maternity hospitals as the number of Covid cases soar.

While the ban on partners of expectant mothers attending scans had been relaxed before Christmas, this has now been reimposed, along with other restrictions.

The HSE has also confirmed that mothers are now going home sooner after giving birth since Covid and the introduction of visitor restrictions in hospitals.

From today, Dublin's Rotunda Hospital will no longer allow partners to attend for the routine 20-week anatomy scan.

The Coombe has also temporarily increased the restrictions in place, including limiting access to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to only the mother of the infant.

Read More

Covid-19 crisis: Some of us are shouldering a heavier burden than others

The hospital is also now only allowing mothers to attend scans to minimise the risk to patients and staff due to an increase in the number of women being admitted with Covid-19 over the last number of days.

Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) is still allowing fathers to attend the 20-week scan, however, a spokesperson last night said this is now under review.

It comes after a petition opposing restrictions in maternity hospitals gain over 52,000 signatures last month.

An online petition against restrictions in the Irish maternity services heard how women felt lonely, isolated and traumatised by their partner not being allowed to attend pregnancy scans and early labour.

Women also spoke about being alone on wards after having a C-section, with no partner there to support them.

A  HSE spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that postnatal services maternity units, community and homebirth services have not changed since Covid, however, "the length of stay in our maternity units has reduced during Covid as women are seeking to get home sooner".

Read More

'We are seeing numbers that I never anticipated': Nphet warns ICU patients could reach 400

More in this section

Met Éireann notes Beast from the East conditions as Tuesday expected to be winter's coldest night Met Éireann notes Beast from the East conditions as Tuesday expected to be winter's coldest night
High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Schools will be 'lucky to open in January at all', says Aodhán Ó Ríordáin
'We are seeing numbers that I never anticipated': Nphet warns ICU patients could reach 400 'We are seeing numbers that I never anticipated': Nphet warns ICU patients could reach 400
#covid-19maternity hospitalsrestrictionsorganisation: coomeorganisation: rotundaorganisation: cork university maternity hospital
Primary school stock

Remote learning for schoolchildren in Northern Ireland to be extended as Covid-19 cases soar

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices