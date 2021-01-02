Covid-19: Over 3,000 new cases expected to be reported this evening

More than 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 are likely to be reported at this evening’s public health briefing.

That’s according to the Chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Prof Philip Nolan.

This evening’s figures are expected to include some of the more than 9,000 delayed cases mentioned by Dr Tony Holohan and Prof Nolan at last night’s briefing.

Increased pressure on Ireland’s testing and tracing system has seen a large backlog of cases build up.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, Prof Nolan speculated that up to 6,000 cases per day could be reported at the peak of this current third wave of the virus.

Prof Nolan said that the effect of recently imposed public health measures would not likely be seen for another week or so, and that case numbers “in the thousands” could be expected between now and then.

“We need to prepare for worrying numbers in the days ahead,” he said.

Prof Nolan also noted that the virus reproductive or ‘R’ number may also rise significantly in the coming days.

He urged the public to continue to adhere to the latest restrictions, and to stay home as much as they had in March and April 2020 to help bring overall cases numbers back down.