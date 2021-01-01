Tributes paid to healthcare assistant who passed away on Christmas eve

Warm tributes have been paid to a 60-year-old healthcare assistant at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin who passed away from Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

Filipino native Mariter Tarugo, who lived in Dalkey, Co Dublin, worked on St Andrew's Ward in the hospital.

She was admitted to her workplace as a patient a week ago and battled with the virus until her passing on December 24. Her husband has also fought the virus.

Mariter is survived by her husband Nicolas, her daughter Nice and her grandchildren, Axl Ezekiel and Arabella Faith, son-in-law Albert and her extended family, relatives and friends across the world.

Her funeral took place yesterday but government restrictions meant that only 10 people could attend. Her colleagues formed a socially distanced guard of honour outside the hospital mortuary. The funeral was also live streamed.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family of the late Ms Tarugo with funeral costs and other associated expenses.

Organiser Jemimah Bungabong said Ms Tarugo worked for almost 20 years in the healthcare sector in her adopted home of Dublin.

"A hardworking, kind-hearted, strong and selfless woman. She was also my mom's best friend, rock and acted like a big sister to her," said Mr Bungabong. She has helped and touched many people in her life, including me. Taught me so many life lessons.

Read More Covid-19: Death toll from Belgian care home Christmas party rises to 27

"She tested positive for the Covid-19, eventually had a stroke and was in ICU for a few days. Her husband also tested positive and is still recovering.

"Her situation quickly got worst. Unfortunately, on Christmas Eve, she died and was surrounded by her loving family."

It was all unexpected and we are all still shocked that she is gone.

"I decided to help her family. Her family need all the help they can get to cover expenses and help them back up in their feet. I know this is a difficult time for everyone but every little helps."

Meanwhile, the Support for Nurses, Midwives and Frontline Staff in Ireland Facebook page, which has over 100,000 followers, also posted a tribute to the late healthcare assistant.

"The world of nursing is once again in mourning following the loss of our dear friend and colleague nurse Mariter Tarugo to Covid-19.

"Mariter worked in St Vincents on a covid ward. She sadly succumbed to the virus herself and lost her battle for life on Christmas Eve.

"To Mariter's husband, daughter and extended family, friends and colleagues in St Vincent's Hospital we extend our deepest sympathies.

"Mariter thank you so very much for helping so many through their illnessess. Thank you for so bravely helping so many who were hospitalised with Covid.

"Your work on this earth is done. God has called you home."

ID Physician at St Vincent's Paddy Mallon tweeted that he was "really saddened to lose a colleague".

"Mariter Tarugo, along with all the healthcare workers who died helping others, are my real heroes of 2020. Condolences to her family and friends from all on the Covid 19 team in SVUH."

Really saddened to lose a colleague. Mariter Tarugo, along with all the healthcare workers who died helping others, are my real hero’s of 2020. Condolences to her family and friends from all on the #COVID19 team in @svuh. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. https://t.co/xqIClRc50J — Paddy Mallon (@HIVTox) December 31, 2020

The Midwives Association of Ireland offered its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms Tarugo.

The Philippine consulate in Dublin also posted news of the death of Ms Tarugo on its Facebook page.

In a tribute, the consulate said: "Philippine Consulate Dublin sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mariter Tarugo, the first Filipino-Irish Covid-19 ward frontliner of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin who sadly succumbed to the virus on Christmas Eve, only one week after she contracted it.

"We offer her daughter Nice, husband Nicolas, and grandchildren, Axl and Arabella, our thoughts and prayers during this dark time in their lives."

May care and love of those around them provide comfort and peace to get them through the days ahead.

"Remembering the wonderful and gentle soul of Mariter Tarugo will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace."

Some 6,000 Filipinos work as nurses and healthcare assistants in Irish hospitals. Raymond Garrett, the consulate's honorary consul, said earlier this year that many ICU teams in Irish hospitals are made up of more than 50% of Filipino staff.

Donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mariter-tarugos-family