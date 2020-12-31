Covid case numbers rising too fast to record

Covid-19 case numbers are now rising at such a rate that the system cannot immediately record them, the epidemiological lead for Nphet has said.

Authorities confirmed 1,620 new cases of the disease on Thursday, but the members of Nphet said this did not give a full picture of the developing crisis.

Chair of the Nphet Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said there was currently a time-lag between the tests being done and then being formally recorded.

Positive cases recorded in laboratories jumped from about 2,000 on the 28th to 4,363 on Wednesday the 30th.

There are cases yet to be reported and we expect to see very high case counts over the coming week to 10 days.

"So the actual epidemiological situation is somewhat worse than I have just outlined to you,” he said.

Of the tests reported to Wednesday, 18.3% of those reported from public health laboratories were positive. This is now increasing at a significantly faster rate than in October.

Prof Nolan warned: “If we fail to suppress the virus, we could have 1,500 to 2,000 people in hospital by the end of January, that is simply untenable . . . we need to stay home.”

He said the modelling only showed what could happen if we did not follow Government guidance and maintain social distancing measures.

And Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said while Ireland was still doing better than some of the badly-affected European nations, this was rapidly changing.

“Ireland is dis-improving at the fastest rate . . . we got ourselves back into a level of control and didn’t experience the kind of mortality wave the whole rest of Europe experienced, but that has turned around significantly,” he said.

Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee Professor Karina Butler said the Moderna vaccine was likely to be the second vaccine approved here, probably followed by the Oxford Astra/Zeneca vaccine.

The UK government made an abrupt change to its vaccine schedule on Thursday. Thousands of healthcare workers were texted and told their second dose would now be given after a 12-week gap instead of 21 days.

Pfizer said in a statement issued almost immediately in response that its trials for efficacy were all based on a 21-day gap.

Prof Butler said there was no currently no evidence from Pfizer/BioNTech that giving the two doses 12 weeks apart would be effective.

She said the European Medical Agency was examining the situation, and if any new evidence was presented by Pfizer then the appropriate changes would be made to the Irish system. This is not currently warranted, she said.