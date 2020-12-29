Covid-19: INTO calls on Government to delay reopening of schools

In a letter to Minister for Education, Norma Foley, INTO General Secretary John Boyle called for the start of the next school term to be delayed until Monday, January 11, 'at the earliest.' 
INTO raised a number of concerns which included what they say is an increase in the number of positive cases identified as a result of mass-testing in schools in recent weeks, and the belief that a new strain of Covid-19, which is thought to 70% more transmissible, is already in Ireland. File Picture

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 22:52
Ryan O’Rourke

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has called on the government to delay the reopening of schools as Ireland battles with a rising number of Covid-19 cases. 

It comes ahead of tomorrow’s cabinet meeting, where further restrictions will be discussed, in light of the record 1,546 new cases confirmed in Ireland today.

“The INTO remains strongly committed to supporting our 42,000 members in safe workplaces, as they endeavour to teach and support the wellbeing of their pupils at school where children undoubtedly benefit greatly,” said Mr Boyle.

"However, it is now becoming very clear that the ability of schools to operate normally is likely to be seriously impaired due to the higher numbers of staff and students who will need to self-isolate and/or restrict movement in the weeks following Christmas,” he added.

INTO raised a number of concerns which included what they say is an increase in the number of positive cases identified as a result of mass-testing in schools in recent weeks, and the belief that a new strain of Covid-19, which is thought to 70% more transmissible, is already in Ireland.

According to Mr Boyle, an extension of the school closures until the end of next week would give school boards of management time to put enhanced measures. 

These include additional supports for students, the sourcing of substitutes to cover for staff members who may be absent, and the restocking of PEE gear and sanitising liquids, where school supplies are running low.

"In our view, your government would also be better placed late next week to take account of emerging scientific evidence regarding the new variants of Covid-19 than you possibly could be within the next seven days," Mr Boyle stated in his letter.

Currently, schools are expected to reopen on January 6.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said this afternoon that there was no question of schools re-opening in January.

“Schools will open in January. It’s not something that’s come up at Cabinet, and Minister Norma Foley, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have remained very clear on that,” Mr O’Brien, said speaking on Newstalk.

"These restrictions are different than the ones in March. Construction remains open, and so do all ancillary services, and most importantly for our kids and young adults, our schools will remain open," he said.

