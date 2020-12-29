'This is the hope for 2021': Prof Mary Horgan first to get Covid-19 jab in Cork

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time — for months,” Professor Mary Horgan said as she became the first person in Cork to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The fact now that we have a vaccine, this is the hope for 2021 coming to reality.”

The Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Cork University Hospital and President of the Royal College of Physicians is one of some 500 frontline healthcare workers due to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in CUH between today and Thursday this week, as part of the national roll-out.

She said this is an emotional day for healthcare workers who have resolutely battled the disease since March.

“For those of us on the front-line caring for people, it’s been a really difficult time, and for patients who come into hospital because they really are confined to rooms. Whenever they see a healthcare worker, whether it’s me or a cleaner, we’re always gowned up. You don’t have that human touch.”

Some 12 to 15 healthcare workers will receive the vaccine today in CUH with a further 250 planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

Privileged to get #COVID19 vaccine today ⁦@CUH_Cork.⁩ 2021 brings us all hope but we opened #COVID ward again today. One last big effort to keep our contacts down- keep our vulnerable safe ⁦@paulreiddublin⁩ ⁦@DonnellyStephen⁩ ⁦@RCPI_news⁩ ⁦⁦@UCC⁩ pic.twitter.com/9A2gzbRnbc — Mary Horgan (@profmaryhorgan) December 29, 2020

On St Stephen’s Day, 10,000 doses of the vaccine arrived into the country and more are expected to arrive as soon as next week.

“Once I heard they had it developed and went through the regulatory process to make sure it was safe and effective I was absolutely delighted,” Prof Horgan said.

“It makes such a difference to all our lives and livelihoods going forward.”

Although the vaccine administered is the first to be approved in Europe, Prof Horgan said that the Moderna vaccine, which has already been approved in the US, will likely be approved in Europe soon. And the AstraZeneca vaccine may also be approved in 2021.

“That would result in us having more access to vaccines and being able to roll them out to nursing home residents, frontline workers, and then at-risk vulnerable groups who end up in hospital,” she said.

If we can prevent people being admitted to hospital it will make such a difference in getting all the hospital services truly up and running again and saving lives.

Nursing homes in Cork have already been given dates in early January for their first vaccinations, Prof Horgan said.

And while hospitalisations to CUH with Covid-19 have been increasing, they have done so slowly so far and wards are not yet at capacity.

A drop in influenza cases, most likely due to an uptake in vaccines, coupled with the public health measures and hygiene etiquette introduced to combat Covid, has helped to free-up some additional capacity, she said.

As the Covid-19 vaccine reduces the severity of the disease if someone gets infected, it could crucially keep vulnerable populations out of hospital, she said.

“I think the next few weeks will tell a lot. We’re prepared in CUH. We were anticipating an increased number of cases anyway.

"But what the vaccine will do is protect those on the frontline, and by protecting us you protect our patients and our communities in which we live. And that will have knock-on effects over the coming months when more and more people get vaccinated.”

Approximately 70% of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and Prof Horgan urged people to avail of the vaccine when they can.

“Everyone needs to remember that when you get vaccinated it’s not just for your benefit, it’s for everyone’s benefit. So the more people we can get vaccinated the sooner we can get back to our new normal.

“We’re all in this together. The more people who get it the better it is for all of us.”