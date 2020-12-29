Covid-19: Nine further deaths and record 1,546 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Nine further coronavirus-related death have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

This brings to 2,213 the total number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it had been notified of 1,546 new cases of the virus - the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

To date, 88,439 cases have been confirmed in the State.

Hospitalisations continue to rise across the country. Currently, there are 411 people hospitalised with the virus - the highest number of people in hospitals since early May.

34 people with Covid-19 are in intensive care units, and 47 new hospitalisations have been been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

757 are men;

788 are women;

66% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 34 years old;

444 of the cases are located in Dublin;

203 are in Cork;

111 in Louth;

87 are in Limerick;

85 are in Donegal;

and the remaining 616 cases are spread across all other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population now stands at 245.6. The 7-day incidence rate is 151.8.

Speaking at this evening's health briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said the country had "reached a significant milestone" in its response to the pandemic, with the launch of the national vaccination programme earlier today.

"To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus," Dr Holohan said.

The CMO said the vaccination programme would focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives.

Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community.

"You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell,” he added.

To protect yourself & your loved ones please:

1. Stay at home – do not meet up with others

2. Don't go to work if you have any concerning symptoms - isolate and phone your GP

3. If you are identified as a close contact restrict your movements & get tested when it is offered3/3 — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) December 29, 2020

Rachel Kenna, Ireland's Chief Nursing Officer also welcomed the commencement of the vaccine programme.

She said: “Many nurses and midwives are trained vaccinators and alongside their colleagues including hospital doctors, GPs, public health, pharmacists and allied health colleagues will play a significant role in delivering a safe, patient-centred approach to the programme," she said.

“Many nurses and midwives will be among the first to receive the vaccine so we can continue to provide care to all our patients.

"It is vital however to support them and all our frontline staff by continuing to adhere to the public health measures advised as the vaccine programme rolls out.”

The HPSC says that validation of data at has resulted in the denotification of one death. The figure of 2,213 total deaths noted above reflects this.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of one previously confirmed Covid-19 case.

The figure of 88,439 confirmed cases above reflects these denotifications.