Covid-19: Dublin grandmother to be the first person in the country to receive vaccine

The head of the vaccine task force, Professor Brian MacCraith, has revealed that the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine today will be 79-year-old Dubliner called Annie, a grandmother of ten who lost her husband in October.

“This is a momentous day. It is the beginning of a complex process, the beginning of the end of an awful period,” he told RTÉ radio.

The first dose of the vaccine will be administered to Annie at 1.20pm today in St James Hospital, Dublin.

Others to receive the vaccine today will be an ICU staff nurse, a Covid ward nurse, a junior doctor and an allied health professional, Prof MacCraith added.

He said that all nursing homes should be done by the end of February.

He added anyone in Ireland who wants a vaccine will in a best-case scenario receive it by August: "It'll be down to the manufacturing success of the companies, the delivery schedules... But certainly, if all things come to pass, one would be looking at that [August]."

Prof MacCraith added that quantities of the vaccine “will never be held back” and will be administered as quickly as they become available.

He explained that the reason half the doses that arrived in the country on December 26 had been held back was to ensure that they have sufficient quantities to administer the second dose.

This was being done as a precaution and once supply chains, manufacturing schedules and delivery dates have been confirmed “we will never hold back the vaccine” he said. It will be used as quickly as it becomes available.

There have been some difficulties around the supply of the vaccine in other countries which was the reason for the caution, he said.

A further supply of 40,000 doses is expected to arrive in Ireland today with the same quantity scheduled to arrive every week for the month of January and into February, he said.

“Because the second dose is so important, we are not leaving anything to chance.

“We want to get to a situation where we can use the 40,000 doses as soon as possible.”

Prof MacCraith said that once the AstraZeneca vaccine becomes available it will be “a game changer” because of the ease of use. “That will change things quite quickly.”

The issue of informed consent was being adhered to and patient risk information was also “being taken very seriously”, he said.

The task force has had very good discussions with Nursing Homes Ireland about the rollout of the vaccine and it was very appropriate that those who had suffered the most would be prioritised.

Negotiations were also ongoing with GPs and pharmacists as “trusted community voices”, he said.

All of the task force’s modelling was based on approval dates, manufacturing schedules and delivery schedules, added Prof MacCraith.

By August he expected that anyone who wanted the vaccine would have it. A recent poll had indicated that over 70 per cent of the population would be prepared to take the vaccine, with only one in ten saying that they would not.

A communications campaign to provide reassurance and address concerns would play an important role in the coming months, he said.