Fishing industry will take 'a lot of pain upfront' with Brexit - McConalogue

The fishing industry will take "a lot of pain upfront" as a result of Brexit, but will be supported by the Government, the Agriculture Minister has said.

Charlie McConalogue told the Irish Examiner the Brexit trade deal signed off on by the Government on Monday will impact fishermen more than most, but that the overall deal is the best possible scenario for Ireland.

"Overall, the Brexit deal is definitely a positive result for the country and the best possible outcome to Brexit," said Mr McConalogue. "The one sector which will take the most pain will be fisheries where 15% of the national quota will be lost between now and 2026.

That is a hit, but nowhere near the damage that could have been caused in a no-deal scenario.

"There is no doubt it is a painful outcome for the fishing sector particularly mackerel where we will be losing 26% of the stock and 13% of prawn.

"Overall, it will mean a €35 million a year loss to the industry. There was always a danger that a deal or no deal could hit the fisheries. The Government very much recognises this and will work to support the sector."

On Monday, Mr McConalogue's department announced a host of measures designed to mitigate the worst damages to both fishing and agrifood, including a €100 million fund for the latter. But he said a major key for fishing is that there is certainty over fish quotas for the beginning of 2021.

Read More Irish companies must be ready for added responsibilities as importers

"Fishermen can go and fish as normal from January 1 but from the end of March, quotas will begin to drop."

The Minister said the Brexit deal represents a good result for agrifood businesses, but urged them to be prepared for regulatory and customs changes which come into effect later this week.

Mr McConalogue, who last week tested positive for Covid-19 and has been restricting his movements at home in Donegal, said he had yet to experience any symptoms and is feeling well.

Minister @McConalogue welcomes EU-UK Agreement on Future Relationship and Pledges to Stand by Affected Sectors



Minister highlights avoidance of tariffs on agri-food trade, while acknowledging need to support fishing communities to address negative impactshttps://t.co/yXfpER0V17 — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) December 24, 2020

Being the fifth holder of the office this year following his appointment in September, Mr McConlogue said that he feels his background as the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Agriculture and in farming helped him "hit the ground running".

"It's been a really long year. Immediately after taking office we had a lot on with the Budget and Brexit coming. Very much the heat was rising, but I felt I was able to get going and we’ve achieved a lot in the department in the Budget and supporting the beef sector and with Brexit."

Meanwhile, Ken Fleming, the International Transport Workers Federation's co-ordinator for Ireland and Britain has written to Mr McConalogue seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the plight of several hundred undocumented fishers in the wake of Brexit.

Mr Fleming said that a plan to tie up boats will "lock fishermen out" of support schemes.