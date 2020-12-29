Nuclear power lobby group hits out at environment minister for not exploring options

A group lobbying for nuclear power to be explored to combat the climate crisis has blasted environment minister Eamon Ryan for not exploring it as an option in resolving Ireland's use of fossil fuels.

Speaking earlier this month, Mr Ryan said that while he has “not ruled out” the possibility of nuclear power being utilised during the transition to more efficient energy, he said there is no appetite for it at the moment.

Those comments were criticised by the 18for0 group, which claimed that “all available low-carbon technologies must be assessed urgently”.

The group, self-described as experts in the field, said nuclear power must be explored for the “role it may play in our future energy system”.

While Mr Ryan asserted that no proposals had come across his desk, 18for0 released a report on the same day the environment minister made his comments.

Spokesperson for the group Denis Duff said Mr Ryan’s response as to whether modular nuclear reactors were on the agenda for the Government was “totally inadequate”.

It is akin to saying that he didn’t call the fire services to extinguish a fire because nobody came to his door suggesting that it would be a good idea.

He said Mr Ryan and his department should examine all low carbon options, including the potential of the forthcoming developments in small modular reactors, and only then say whether they are suitable or not.

Mr Duff added: “We intend to pursue the discussion thoroughly next year as the potential for small modular reactors is just too good to ignore when it comes to Ireland’s emissions, economy, ecology and materials usage.”

Ireland is facing “novel challenges with regard to balancing security of supply, reducing our carbon footprint and managing a diverse and stable energy grid”, 18for0 member Norma O’Mahony said at the launch of its report.

"It seems foolhardy to start having that complicated conversation without every reasonable option on the table," she said.

In a preliminary study submitted to the Government, 18for0 claims Ireland could decarbonise by 2037 by using nuclear power for 18% of its energy needs and renewables supplying the rest.

Such a nuclear industry would directly provide more than 1,300 jobs, while it could also reduce electricity bills by over €8bn between 2030 and 2050, 18for0 said.

Replacing fossil fuel power stations with nuclear energy, where suitable, would enable a just transition for energy workers and optimise use of existing grid infrastructure, the report says.

There is a strong economic case for nuclear energy in Ireland, which indicates good prospects for private or public financing, particularly for small modular reactors, it added.