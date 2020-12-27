Irish Examiner view: All energy options must be considered

Last January, just before the election campaign hit top gear Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, independently and without any substantiating evidence, promised that the national herd would not be cut by edict. That assurance is, it appears, a real hostage to fortune as academics have pointed out that our environmental obligations and our policies designed to expand food production are in conflict. Something gotta give.

For far too long opposition to nuclear power divided people in irrational ways

It seems a hostage of fortune too, emotionally at least, is the fact that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has “not ruled out” the possibility of nuclear power being used to bridge that gap between today's carbon-based economy and a promised tomorrow driven by renewable energy.

It is all too easy to speculate, to give in to flights of fancy about what our energy future might look like. Changing needs, advances in technology, relentless population growth, and the imperative to do much, much more - maybe even cut the national herd - to try to avert climate collapse all feed into the debate.

Mr Ryan's position on nuclear power is refreshing and reassuring. For far too long opposition to nuclear power was a matter of faith that, like America's outgoing president, divided people in irrational ways. As the climate noose tightens we cannot afford that indulgence but neither can we afford to prevaricate.