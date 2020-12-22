WATCH: Another chance to witness winter solstice at Newgrange

People who missed the live stream of the winter solstice sunrise at Newgrange yesterday have another chance this morning.

The traditional gathering at the Neolithic tomb in Co Meath on December 21 was cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

It was live-streamed by the OPW yesterday - and again at 8:45am this morning.

The body said: “everyone will be able to experience this wonderful phenomenon from any location around the world”.

Newgrange, located in Co Meath, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it was built around 3200BC.