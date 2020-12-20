Winter solstice sunrise at Newgrange to be live-streamed

The event will be live-streamed from within the Chamber on December 21 and 22.

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 09:37
Steve Neville

The Solstice Sunrise event at Newgrange is being live-streamed by the Government.

The traditional gathering for the Winter Solstice at the Neolithic Passage Tomb on December 21 was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 pandemics.

However, people who wish to see the Solstice Sunrice will be able to see it online.

The event will be live-streamed from within the Chamber on December 21 and 22 by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The OPW said “everyone will be able to experience this wonderful phenomenon from any location around the world”.

 

It will be available on the OPW YouTube page.

The public has been urged not to travel to Newgrange to prevent large gatherings.

The OPW said that access to the site will not be facilitated.

Newgrange, located in Co Meath, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it was built around 3200BC.

