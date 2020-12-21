Coveney says country won't be hit by food shortage as a result of UK port closures

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that everything possible will be done to repatriate Irish truck drivers stranded at UK ports trying to get to the Continent as he moved to alleviate concerns about foodstuff shortages.

Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he anticipated ferry routes between the UK and Europe would open up again soon as it was not something he wanted to see closed off for any length of time.

The Minister repeated a warning to hauliers, truckers and businesses not to attempt to use the land bridge through the UK. They should not leave Ireland unless they had a confirmed sailing from the UK to France.

Mr Coveney said there would be a sailing from Ireland to the French port of Cherbourg today which was full, and that there were a number of direct ferry options tomorrow.

Negotiation were ongoing between the Department of Transport and the operators of the planned ferry from Rosslare to Dunkirk about commencing the service earlier than the first week of January.

“There is significant capacity on direct ferry routes.”

The Minister also said he did not anticipate any shortage of foodstuffs as had been predicted for the UK by grocery chain Sainsburys.

There had been “quite a bit of stockpiling”, he said, but there was no evidence that there will be any shortages in Ireland.

Supply chains will change in the weeks ahead, he said and he was hopeful that the land bridge issues would be resolved in the “next few days.”

Meanwhile, tthe Transport Minister has thanked a ferry company doubling the freight services from Ireland to mainland Europe from tomorrow.

Eamon Ryan said in a tweet to Stena Line: “Good to hear the news just now, that you will be doubling your freight services direct from Ireland to the Continent, with effect from tomorrow.

“We are working with all our ferry and airline companies to manage the latest Covid-19 crisis.”

Stena Line has been contacted for comment.

Mr Covoney said that Irish residents currently in the UK would be repatriated as soon as possible with the Department of Transport in communication with the airlines about a number of flights.

Anyone arriving on those flights would be expected to quarantine for 14 days. They would be obliged to fill out the locator form, and it was illegal to fill out the form inaccurately.

There would be follow up calls – but not to everyone, he said.

The Government was working “night and day” to ensure that it makes the right decisions, he said.

“We will make decisions when we have all the facts in front of us.”

Earlier: Up to 250 Irish truck drivers stuck at English ports

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association Eugene Drennan has said that there are between 200 and 250 Irish truck drivers stuck at English ports trying to get to the Continent.

Mr Drennan warned that no business or trucker should attempt to move goods today unless they have a confirmed boat booking.

“Nobody, no haulier, no trucker, no factory should load a truck this morning if that truck hasn't got a confirmed boat booking to go direct to the continent and there are no boats direct to the continent this day," he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We don't have the service line. I've been calling for it all through this year and a report came out that said we had enough capacity and we were safe. Well this morning rubbishes that report. We don't have the capacity and we don't have the direct lines into the mainland continent for our goods this morning.”

Mr Drennan added that he hopes truckers at UK ports awaiting sailings into Ireland will be allowed to travel home on their respective ferries today and tomorrow.

“The ferry companies have to do their utmost to get us home and that leaves something to be desired at the moment.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that those truck drivers who are stuck “would have been ones who left yesterday morning or afternoon, before any ban was introduced.”

When asked on Morning Ireland what happens to them, Mr Ryan said: “Some of them will have to come back, they may have to look at other routes - other land bridge routes other than via France.

“So we’re working with haulage companies and their representative groups to see what approach can be taken.

“But we will have that direct route.

“We’ve seen over the last nine months, 10 months that actually our freight companies and the hauliers have been able to operate a really safe service.”

On the same programme Simon McKeever, chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association said that what was happening highlights that the UK is not ready for Brexit.

Normally about 3,000 trucks from Ireland use the UK land bridge, he said, but many of his members have moved to use direct shipping routes to France.

“It's a bit early to say what the impact will be - what we do know is freight is open between the UK and Ireland but we have witnessed huge queues going into Holyhead. There was a 10-mile queue back at one stage, freight is moving between Britain and Ireland, but freight is not moving between France.

“We will have to wait to see what will happen, but the impact could be particularly detrimental in three weeks' time, if this continues.

“This is a real test of Brexit, oF what would have happened in the event of Brexit.

“I was listening to (British Health Secretary) Matt Hancock saying yesterday "we're ready" - they're not ready - when our members talk to their UK counterparts - those companies, by and large, excluding the very large companies, are not ready for Brexit.”