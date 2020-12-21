Surgeons operate on the wrong body part 63 times in Irish hospitals

Surgeons have mistakenly operated on the wrong side or wrong part of patients’ bodies 63 times in public hospitals since 2017, new figures released by the Health Service Executive have revealed.

Records released by the HSE show that the number of wrong-site procedures increased in each of the past three years, rising from 15 in 2017 to 19 in 2018, and 22 last year.

Cases of “wrong-site surgery” in the past have included the removal of a boy’s healthy left kidney instead of his poorly functioning right kidney at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in 2008.

The Irish Patients Association has demanded an explanation for the upward trend in wrong-site surgeries, which are categorised as “never events” because they are wholly preventable and should not happen.

A further seven wrong-site surgeries were recorded in four public hospitals during the first 10 months of 2020. The data does not include voluntary hospitals, which are not owned by the state but are predominantly funded by the HSE.

The highest number of these incidents occurred at Cork University Hospital, where operations were performed on the wrong side, site or body part of patients eight times since 2017.

A total of seven wrong-site surgeries were recorded at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan during the same period, while six occurred at Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Fewer than five wrong-site surgeries were performed at 17 other hospitals, including University Hospital Galway, University Hospital Limerick, Letterkenny University Hospital, and St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Two public hospitals, Cork University Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, recorded at least one wrong-site surgery in each of the years between 2017 and 2020.

The data was extracted from the National Incidents Management System (NIMS), which is hosted by the State Claims Agency. It was released by the HSE under freedom of information laws.

“The actions required to minimise the chance of a wrong leg or organ being operated on are known, and the increase in these events must be explained by those who are responsible,” said Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients Association.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said that systems were in place to identify, manage and address incidents that arise during the course of delivering healthcare to patients.

“It is the policy of the HSE that all incidents are identified, reported and reviewed so that learning from events can be shared to improve the quality and safety of services,” she said.

“Services are continually engaged towards identifying areas where incidents are likely to occur and putting in place systems to prevent or reduce the likelihood of the risk of their occurrence.”