Former State Pathologist, Prof John Harbison, dies

The former State Pathologist, Professor John Harbison, has died.

He was in his 80s, and died peacefully on Friday, according to a death notice online.

Prof Harbison became the State’s first forensic pathologist in 1974.

Some of the high profile cases he was involved included the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case and the Kerry Babies case.

His former college, Trinity, paid tribute to the professor this morning.

“We were saddened to hear of the passing of Prof John Harbison, Ireland's first State forensic pathologist with over 30 years of service.

"Prof Harbison graduated from [TCD] in medicine in 1960 and lectured in medical jurisprudence for many years with us.”

In 2004, Prof Marie Cassidy succeeded Prof Harbison as the State Pathologist.

Prof Harbison is survived by his wife Kathleen, children Isobel and Austin, grandchildren Jack and Edith and brother Peter.

The funeral service will remain private for family and close friends only, in line with government guidelines on public gatherings.