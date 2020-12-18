Public urged not to visit popular bathing areas on Christmas Day

The Christmas Day swim has become a tradition for many, however, this year people are being urged to avoid the popular Dublin spots in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, An Garda Síochána, and the HSE are calling on people to “please refrain from visiting bathing areas and specifically the 40 Foot, Sandycove, and Seapoint" on both Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day.

“It is only for this year and is being advised in the spirit of ensuring the safety of all our families and friends”.

A joint statement made the appeal due to concerns about the growth of the virus.

It read: “Figures in recent days from the Department of Health have shown undoubtedly that Covid-19 is still very much among us. Infection rates are rising.

“Public health advice from the Government is to very significantly limit our interactions with others over the Christmas break.

“We all want to avoid the potential for a large Covid-19 outbreak at the start of the New Year, whether in our own area or elsewhere.

“A surge in cases will by the very nature of this pandemic put a huge burden on our health system. This will affect not only those who have Covid-19 and need treatment, but also those who need urgent or scheduled medical treatment unrelated to Covid-19.

'Potential risk to public health'

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, An Garda Síochána, and the HSE are keenly aware that this is a very significant request being asked of people.

“We would not be asking this if we did not consider that a large gathering would create a potential risk to public health and the spread of Covid-19.

“Personal responsibility has been a significant part of our armoury in the fight against COvid-19 and we urge you to exercise it now and to avoid creating a crowded environment over Christmas at these traditional locations.

“We are appealing to the public to consider their wider communities and to please refrain from visiting these bathing areas this Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day.”

The local authority has asked people to "consider visiting one of the many parks across the county and look forward to a swim on another day over the festive period."

The rise in cases in recent days has seen the Taoiseach confirm that restaurants and gastropub are to close before New Year's Eve and visits will be limited to one household under escalated Covid restrictions.

Last night, Prof Philip Nolan of Nphet said that Ireland could be seeing up to 1,200 cases a day by the middle of January if things continue.

“The reproduction number is now estimated between 1.1 -1.3,” he said.

“We are concerned that Ireland is now in a phase of rapid growth, which if allowed continue, will result in 700-1,200 cases per day by the second week in January, if not sooner.

“We are particularly concerned about older people and vulnerable adults, who have protected themselves through the second wave, and are now at risk during the festive season.”