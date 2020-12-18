RSA launch Christmas safety appeal following rise in road deaths

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging the public to act responsibly and safely on the roads over the Christmas period.

In the last five years, 18 people have died on Irish roads in the period between St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

There has been an increase in fatalities on Irish roads in 2020 and a new campaign from the RSA - fronted by frontline workers - aims to encourage road users to be extra cautious over the festive period.

To date in 2020, there have been 143 fatalities on Irish roads, 12 more deaths compared to 2019.

Restrictions were lifted on Friday allowing people to travel beyond their county, and with higher traffic volumes expected over Christmas, the RSA has called on drivers to allow additional time for journeys, take breaks and to be extra vigilant for vulnerable road users.

“Emergency services personnel have first-hand experience of dealing with the aftermath of road crashes daily,” said Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA.

“That’s why we wanted our latest road safety appeal, in response to the increase in deaths, to be a direct appeal from them. They have witnessed the devastating consequences of road trauma and, as they say themselves, what’s happening is needless and utterly preventable.

“So, as we approach the high-risk Christmas and New Year period, I would ask everyone to please heed their message to watch out for each other on the road.”

Mr Waide said that if drivers feel tired they should “Stop, Sip, Sleep”.

“That’s stop somewhere safe, have a caffeinated drink and nap for 15 minutes. Whatever you do, please don’t fight sleep at the wheel.”

Gardaí have said that drink driving one of the issues they will be focusing on over Christmas.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and my colleagues throughout the country, will be present on the roads over the Christmas period,” said Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

“We will be focusing on the main killer behaviours that lead to death and injury; we have seen high numbers of drivers being detected for speeding and drink driving in recent months and we will continue to target these irresponsible behaviours.

“Traffic volumes have reduced by approximately 30% on average this year and yet the numbers of people we have caught speeding on our roads has increased by over one quarter.”

Chief Superintendent McMahon said the number of people driving under the influence of drugs is rising.

“Drink Driving continues to be an issue that we will focus on over this Christmas period and while the numbers of people offending has reduced broadly in line with traffic volumes, the same cannot be said for those driving under the influence of drugs.

“Since the Christmas campaign started on December 4, the numbers of Drug Drivers has doubled compared to the same period last year (102% increase). We have witnessed this trend right throughout 2020. We know the carnage that this type of driving can cause to our road users.

“We witness it when we have to go to these fatal and serious collisions, and we witness the devastation it can have on the families concerned.

“So, we will focus strongly on drug driving as well as drink driving this Christmas period. Please do not take unnecessary risks – keep our roads, and your loved ones safe this Christmas and New Year.”

Chief Fire Officer at Dublin Fire Brigade, Dennis Keeley, it’s “often the simplest behavioural changes that make the greatest difference, so slow down, always wear your seatbelt, put the mobile phone away and watch out for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Stay safe and keep others safe too.”